Mahamastak abhishek on Shani Amavasya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Shani Amavasya, the Mahamastak abhishek of Bhagwan Munisuvranath has been organised at the Panchaleshwar Shri 1008 Nandishwar Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra on October 14. The Panchamrut abhishek puja aarti of Bhagwan will be performed at 10.30 am with the blessings of Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev and Acharya Mayanksagarji maharaj. Mahaprasad will be distributed to the devotees by the Panchaleshwar trust. Munishri Manmeetsagarji Maharaj and Munishri Aishwaryasagarji Maharaj will be present. The organisers have appealed to the devotees to be present.