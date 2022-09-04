Mahaprasad of 16 Bhogs offered to Mahalakshmi

Traditional delicacies like Puranpoli, Kodubale, Ambil and others offered to the deity

Aurangabad, Sep 4:

The joyful, divine and pious atmosphere of the 10-day Ganesh festival increased manifold with the arrival of Mahalaxmi in households on Saturday. On the second day, the devotees performed Maha-arti and made a huge feast and offering to the Jyeshtha-Kanishtha on a banana leaf. The tantalizing smell of traditional delicacies such as ‘Kodubale’, ‘ambil’ and sixteen types of bhog lingered in the homes.

Today was the second day of the three-day festival of worshiping Goddess Mahalaxmi. Gauri puja or Mahalaxmi puja begins on the fourth day of Ganesh festival, and signifies the arrival of the goddess to her maher or maika (mother’s home), and is celebrated with much enthusiasm. Many families in the city had gathered together to offer prayers and perform the Mahapuja to the goddess of wealth and intellect. Houses and worship places were decorated for the occasion. Devotees decorated the idols with new saris, garlands and daisy flowers and offered it to the goddess. The homes turned into a blissful flurry of activity and festivities since the morning. Relatives and friends were invited for dinner. The Mahapuja of Mahalakshmi was performed in some houses in the afternoon and in some houses in the evening.

Immersion of Mahalaxmi today

Monday is the third day after Mahalakshmi's arrival. On this day, People visit each other's household and take darshan of Mahalakshmi. The immersion will be done in the evening on Monday after prayers. As per the tradition, the masks of Mahalakshmi are removed and kept properly. The same masks will be used again for next year's puja.