Maharashtra first State to provide AC bus service in rural areas

-150 e-buses in a month and a half, 5000 e-buses in a year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After completing various processes in the State, 5000 electric buses (e-buses) will be introduced in phases after about a year, before that, 150 e-buses will be received in the coming month. These buses will be air-conditioned and will also run in rural areas. Therefore, Maharashtra will become the first state to provide AC bus services in rural areas, said Shekhar Channe, vice president and managing director of MSRTC.

A review meeting of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was held in the city on Tuesday. On this occasion, Channe interacted with the journalists. He said, 700 new diesel buses have been ordered. Another 2,000 diesel buses will be purchased. Divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar, Divisional transport officer Amol Ahire, Chikalthana central workshop manager Pramod Jagtap along with officers and employees of various districts were present in the meeting.

20 buses on Pune route

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division will get 20 e-buses out of the 150 buses that will be introduced on the Pune route from the city in the coming month. Channe also said that 100 e-buses will be provided for Pune and Mumbai, while 106 buses will be provided to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar out of 5,000 e-buses.

30 percent increase in female passengers

Over 50 percent discount on travel for women has started in the State. Channe also said that there has been an increase in the number of women passengers by almost 30 percent.

Buses for students on priority

Since there is no bus service, the student will not go to school. Hence precautions are being taken to allocate school bus transportation facility for students in rural areas.