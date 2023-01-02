Maharashtra on track after change in power: Nadda

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda said that the development in Maharashtra was hampered for the past few years. However, after the change in power, the state is back on track.

Nadda was speaking during a public meeting organised in the backdrop of the preparations for the upcoming Loksabh election at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on Monday. National joint general secretary Shiv Prasad, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, state cooperative minister Atul Save, former minister Pankaja Munde, state minority president Ejaz Deshmukh, SC cell president Jalinder Shendge, state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, former mayor Vijaya Rahatkar, former deputy mayor Raju Shinde and others were present on the dais.

Nadda further said prime minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state gave projects to the tune of around Rs 75,000 crores for the development of railways, highways, educational institutes and others. The BJP government in centre is working for the development of the last man of society.

Uddhav Thackeray, in 2019 left the ally and join hands with those with whom he was fighting for several years and Balasaheb Thakeray fought for his entire life, he said.

During the corona crisis, countries like China and the US failed to handle the crisis. However, under the able leadership of Modi, India tackled the situation bravely. In a country with a population of 130 crores people, 220 doses were administered successfully. The opponents criticized the government, but the Congress people themselves took the doses secretly, Nadda mentioned.