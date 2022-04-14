Mahasamiti felicitates officers, employees

Aurangabad, April 14:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Utsav Mahasamiti felicitated the government officers and employees, who came to pay obeisance to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at Bhadkal Gate on Thursday. Chairman Raju Shinde and other officials were present. The government officers and employees were felicitated by CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Astik Kumar Pandey.

CP Dr Gupta conveyed wishes of Jayanti and said, people in the city always exhibit peace and discipline during the birth anniversaries of great men. The city will set up the same ideal for the state in the near future.

Pandey said that AMC had made arrangement for lights, sound, water and washroom for the people at Bhadkal Gate.

MLC Ambadas Danve, MLA Atul Save, Dr Kalyan Kale and others also spoke on the occasion.