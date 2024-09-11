MahaTET-24 schedule announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has announced the schedule of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MahaTET)-2024.

The online registration process started on September 9 while its last date is September 30.

The candidates will have to take a printout of the submitted application forms between October 28 and November 10.’

There are two levels of tests for the post of teacher. The first level is Maha TET which is an eligibility test and while second is the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) which is for the final recruitment. Those who qualify TET are only allowed to take the TAIT.

So, it is mandatory for all the candidates to qualify TET first for jobs in primary schools of all types of management, medium, aided, unaided and permanent unaided.

Those candidates who fall in categories like reserved, physically challenged and professional will have to upload the required certificate.

Box

Test schedule

The TET comprises two papers. Paper I is for candidates who wish to teach classes I to V, while Paper II is for those who want to teach classes VI to VIII. The first paper will be held from 10.30 am to 1 pm on November 10 while the second paper will be conducted between 14 pm to 4.30 pm on the same day.