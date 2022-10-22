MahaTET result declared

The Maharashtra State Council of Education (MSCE) on Friday evening released the result of the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET)-2021 after a gap of 11 months.The TET was held on November 21, 2021, in two sessions.

The first paper was for those who want to work as a teacher for the classes from first to fifth while the second paper was for the aspirants who wish to teach students from sixth to eighth standards. A total of 2.40 lakh candidates appeared for the first paper while 2 lakh youths were present for the second paper of the examination.

The last date for applying through candidates' login for recounting marks is November 5. Those candidates whose results were withheld should submit a request for the release of the result online on or before November 5. The certificate of passed candidates will be sent through the education officer (primary) of the respective district.

Result declared after 11 months

The MahaTET is compulsory to become a school teacher across the State. The lakhs of students appeared for the TET in November 2021. Generally, the result is declared in two or three months after the examination. However, Pune Police detected a scam of Maha TET- 2020, in which hundreds of candidates were found tampering with their mark sheets to get qualified the examination. The MSCE withheld the result of such candidates.