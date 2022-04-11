Mahatma Phule sowed seeds of equality - Bhujbal

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 11:

“Kranti Surya Jyotiba Phule had given directions to several aspects of the society and hence he is the real social leader. He has sowed the seeds of equality in India”, opined food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

He was speaking during a function organised by Samta Parishad at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule.

Mahatma Phule sacrificed his entire life to bring the exploited and deprived classes to the mainstream. He sowed the seeds of liberty, equality, and fraternity, which gave rise to a social revolution in the country. Maharashtra is accomplishing the journey on his progressive and Satyashodak thoughts. These thoughts are essential for the unity of society.

The younger generation should study the life of the social reformers to save the nation from those who hatch the plot of bridging the society in the name of caste and religion for their political gains, Bhujbal said.

NCP district president Kailas Patil, former corporator Sanjay Jadhav, Santosh Mane, Vishwajeet Chavan, Valmik Shirsath, Rishikesh Patil, Vijay Varkad, Raosaheb Toge, Sunil Ghadge, Sopanrao Deshmukh, Gopal Bhad, Rajendra Darunte, Madrand Darunte and others were present.