Mahavikas Aghadi women activists demand to register cases against Rana couple

Aurangabad, April 25:

The women activists of the Mahavikas Aghadi have demanded that cases should be registered against Rana couple at every police station coming in the jurisdiction of city police commissionerate. The activists submitted a memorandum to Jawaharnagar police station PI Santosh Patil in this regard. They demanded that cases should be registered against Rana couple for giving false statements against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The constitution has given everyone the right of following religion, but no one has the right to hamper law and order in the name of caste and religion, they mentioned in the memorandum.

The state secretary of the women’s wing of Congress Party, Saroj Masalge Patil said that Ravi and Navneet Rana are performing stunts and making baseless statements. This kind of politics is a danger for the democracy.

Pratibha Jagtap, Anjali Vadaje, Seema Thorat, Asha Datar, Anjali Mandavkar and others were present.