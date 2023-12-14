Mahavir International city chapter honored with 5 awards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Mahavir International, a charitable organization was honoured with 5 awards in various categories in the Maharashtra divisional convention organised recently in Ahmednagar. International president CA Anil Jain, Nagar MLA Sangram Jagtap were the chief guests of this convention.

In this convention, Mahavir international of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter was honored with five awards namely outstanding service award, green India clean India award, education and skill development award, outstanding voluntary contribution award and outstanding health service award. Regarding this award, chapter president Kalpesh Gandhi said that the chapter has received the awards because of the hard work and dedication of the members towards society. Secretary Akshay Mugdia, treasurer Ajit Surana, Ashish Surana, Neha Mugdia and others were present.