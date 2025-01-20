Mahayuti came to power by deceiving people: MLC Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Mahayuti had promised loan waiver to farmers during the election period. Now, Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are saying that they did not talk about the issue of loan waiver for farmers. Moreover, the monthly amount to be given under the Ladki Bahin Yojana was not increased up to Rs 2100. Mahayut came to power by deceiving the people in a way,” alleged Ambadas Danve, MLC and Opposition Leader to the Legislative Council while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

He warned that Uddhav Sena would take to the streets if farmers were not given loan waivers. MLC Danve said that no discussion was held among the alliance parties of the Mahayuti while appointing the District Guardian Ministers.

“That’s why the Government has been forced to postpone the appointments of guardian ministers of two districts. The Mahayuti had announced a loan waiver for farmers and Rs 2100 per month for women under Ladki Bahin Youjana,” he said.

He said that as soon as they came to power, they were trying to reduce the amount being given to female beneficiaries of the scheme.

“ Moreover, Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada are saying that they have not even talked about the loan waiver of farmers. Mahayuti came to power by making false promises,” he said.

When he was asked why Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde went to Daregaon because he was angry, Danve replied that Eknath Shinde could not do anything now. “Because Shinde led a chaotic administration during his two and a half years as Chief Minister. All thee records have been maintained by the BJP,” he said.

Box

Santosh Deshmukh's murder case not taken seriously

“The attacker of actor Saif Ali is caught in just two days. On the other hand, one of the accused in the murder of Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh has not been found yet. If the investigation had been carried out seriously, all the accused would have been arrested in four days” he said.

Box

Various programs on the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena chief

He said that the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray is being celebrated on January 23 and various activities like blood donation camp, health check-up camp and food donation would be organised in different wards of the city.