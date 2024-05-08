Mahayuti men approached court to seek credit for renaming: Andhare

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The deputy leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) Sushma Andhare said, “The decision on renaming the city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was first taken when the party leader Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister. Later on, for the sake of credit, the BJP and Mahayuti planfully deployed their men to file objections against it in the court. The court has rejected all these petitions and all the decks have been cleared over the renaming.”

She continued, “ By playing the politics of credit, the CM Eknath Shinde on Monday said that the renaming was due to Sandeepan Bhumre. This statement was not expected from the CM as it was an attempt to take credit for the renaming.”

Andhare was speaking to media persons during her tour to the city for the campaigning of Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate on Wednesday.

Andhare drew attention to the declaration of two different figures of voting percentages in the state during the second and third phases of the election. The figures of voting percentage declared later were increased by the previously declared percentage. From where extended figure come? she questioned.

MVA candidate Chandrakant Khaire, Ashok Patwardhan, Raju Vaidya, Krishna Patil Dongaonkar, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, and others were present.

Do not read the script of Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is a cosmopolitan constituency. Hence in such a constituency, there is a need for the CM to speak responsibly. The statement made by him yesterday hurts religious sentiments and creates a rift between religions. A complaint will be made to the election commission against the speech of the CM, she said, adding that the chief minister should not read out the script of Devendra Fadnavis.