Mahayuti starts focusing on MIM-MVA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The process of filing nomination papers for Assembly elections will commence in the district on October 22.

Housing Minister Atul Save is the candidate of BJP and Mahayuti in the election fray. BJP is ahead in declaring the names of the candidates while MIM and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have not been announced the candidates yet. East Constituency will go to Congress in MVA seat sharing.

Meanwhile, the talks of forming an alliance between Congress and MIM are going on in the political circles.

Aspirants of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Sena are ready for the election. Its candidate is taking a 'wait and watch' stand as the Constituency is not left in the seat sharing. Congress party office-bearers and workers have demanded from the seniors that it should give a chance to a Muslim candidate from the East Constituency.

They are also paying attention in the Constituency to how the Congress leaders think about their demands. There is speculation that both (MIM and Congress) parties are taking time to announce the names of the candidates. BJP has started focusineg and weakening UBT Sena in East Constituency. If the MVA imposes any candidate in this Constituency, there is a possibility that all the UBT Sena will join the BJP fold.

UBT struggling East Constituency

UBT is struggling in East Constituency. Many of the workers of UBT and Yuva Sena joined the BJP under the leadership of Housing Minister Atul Save in one and a half months. UBT's Dilip Zagre, Prashant Deshmukh and the Youth Wing of the Republican Party from East Constituency joined the BJP at its Pundliknagar office. Shubham Sonawane, Umesh Kamble, Anuj Kamble, Mayur Salve, Avinash Nisarjan, Avinash Salve, Dinesh Paikarao, Raj Dhakne and others joined the party.