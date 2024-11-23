Mahayuvti defeats AIMIM!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To prevent the division of Muslim votes, the AIMIM fielded 16 candidates across the state. The party hoped to win by fielding fewer candidates. Asaduddin Owaisi focused heavily on the Aurangabad Central and East constituencies. However, apart from Malegaon, AIMIM failed to win elsewhere. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the Shinde Sena and BJP defeated AIMIM.

AIMIM saw significant success in the city from 2014-2019. Imtiaz Jaleel won the 2014 assembly election. In the 2015 municipal elections, AIMIM won 24 seats. Jaleel also won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jaleel suffered a major defeat, leading the party to focus only on Aurangabad Central and East for the assembly elections. Akbaruddin Owaisi held a historic rally in Amkhas, and a large crowd raised hopes of victory. Asaduddin Owaisi organized smaller rallies, drawing large crowds, and Akbaruddin Owaisi held a roadshow in both constituencies. Despite efforts for 100% Muslim voter turnout, AIMIM candidates lost by 2,161 votes in East and 8,119 votes in Central. The only win came from Malgaon, where current MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail won by just 75 votes. The other 15 AIMIM candidates lost.