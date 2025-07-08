Mahendra Ubale passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 8, 2025 20:45 IST2025-07-08T20:45:08+5:302025-07-08T20:45:08+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahendra Baburao Ubale, a resident of Paithan Gate, died after a brief illness on Tuesday. He leaves ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahendra Baburao Ubale, a resident of Paithan Gate, died after a brief illness on Tuesday. He leaves behind wife, a son and a daughter, three brothers, one sister and extended family. The last rites were performed at Ramanagar crematorium at 2.30 pm today.Open in app