Main flag unfurling ceremony to be held at Deogiri Ground

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The main Government flag unfurling ceremony will be held at Deogiri Ground of the city, at 9.15 am, on January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day.

District Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre will unfurl the flag. Collector Astik Kumar Pandey and Divisional Commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad have appealed to freedom fighters, public representatives, social and political activists, government officials-employees, students, and citizens to attend.

With the object that citizens should be able to participate in the main government functions, there will be no flag unfurling ceremony at any government, or semi-government office from 8. 30 am to 10 am. Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Miniar said the organisations can host the ceremony before 8.30 am or after 10 am.