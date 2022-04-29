Main water pipeline undergoes radiography testing

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 29:

The new water supply scheme contractor will start laying of main water pipeline of length 40 km between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi, in couple of days. The work will be done in phases.

The state government has approved new water supply scheme of valuing Rs 1680 crore. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has been appointed as nodal agency for the water project. The MJP, after completing tender process, has shortlisted a Hyderabad-based GVPR Company to execute the water supply project works in phases.

The contractor has started manufacturing the main pipelines to be laid between Jayakwadi Dam and Nakshatrawadi. GVPR’s engineer said, “ As per plan, we are manufacturing 55 metres long main pipeline daily. So far, we have manufactured pipeline of length 300 metres. The third party inspection of these pipeline has been started. The agency assigned for inspection has conducted Welding test and Ultrasonic test, while the third and last radiography test got started from Thursday. The process will be completed on Saturday. We are expecting to receive the report in two days. If all goes, we will then start coating the pipelines and dispatch them to Jayakwadi Dam from Tuesday.”

The new pipelines will be laid parallel to the existing 1400 mm size pipeline from Jayakwadi Dam, he stressed.