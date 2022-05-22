Maintain brotherhood & ignore hatred

Aurangabad, May 22:

“Hatred is being spread in the State and country. Ignore it and maintain brotherhood and communal harmony,” opined by many dignitaries in the ‘Eid Milan’ programme organised by Jamat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) at Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women, Jubilee Park, on Saturday.

The significance of the programme is that members of all caste, religions and sects participated in it

Minister of State for Revenue Abdul Sattar, MP Imtiaz Jaleel, district collector Sunil Chavan, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, GST deputy commissioner Yogesh Netankar, deputy chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Sudarshan Tupe, Arjun Gade Patil, Shirish Bansod from ZP, Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, Arvind Dhabe, Dr Javed Mukarram, Vijay Jaiswal, Ram Baheti, Abhay Taksal and others were present.

The programme began with the recitation of verses from Quran. JIH district president Wajid Qadri made an introductory speech. Minister Abdul Sattar aid that said that members of all religions should live happily and with brotherhood. MP Imtiaz Jaleel said religious leaders and prominent personalities should come together and raise voices against murders due to addiction.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope gave a message on the mobile phone. Shaikh Muqtar conducted the proceedings while Sujatullah Khan and Abdul Hai Qadri proposed a vote of thanks. Jawad Qadri and Laeeq Ahmed worked for the success of the event.