Maintain health of roots for better fruit crop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Preserving the health of roots is crucial for the optimal growth and quality production of any fruit crop, said the Principal Scientist and Project Officer of the Centre of Excellence for Kesar Mango (at Himayat Baugh) Dr Sanjay Patil during a farmer-officer training programme on Kesar Mango organised by the Department of Agriculture and the Centre, at Kaygaon (Sillod tehsil) on Thursday (January 30).

District Superintendent Agriculture Officer Prakash Deshmukh, Sarpanch Vishwas Patil Dabhade, Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Ashwini Pathare (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Subhash Aghav (Sillod), National Agricultural Research Project’s Dr Dilip Hingole, Subject Expert from Farm Science Centre Dr Sanjula Bhavar, Tehsil Agriculture Officer Venkat Thake (Vaijapur), Bapurao Jayabhaye (Gangapur), Bharat Kasar (Phulambri), Dnyaneshwar Baride (Sillod), Ramesh Gundile (Soyegaon), mango orchard farmers Dnyaneshwar Phulsunder, Krishna Shrikhande, Dhuraji Jaywal, Yogesh Shrikhande and others were present on the occasion.

Dr Patil emphasized, “ To ensure high-quality mango production, it is essential to shape and train the tree during its early stages. This helps in reducing pest and disease outbreaks. Besides, maintaining proper moisture around the roots enhances Oxygen levels in the soil, thereby improving nutrient transportation. As a result, mango trees remain healthy and grow well.”

Dr. Hingole highlighted the benefits of integrated pest and disease management in fruit crops, while Dr. Bhavar provided information on using organic fertilisers. The event witnessed a large gathering of local farmers, agricultural officers, supervisors, and assistants.