Maintain quality and consistency in business to succeed

Girish Chitale in MAGIC - LearnNXT initiative

Aurangabad, June 17:

If quality and continuity in business is maintained, very small startups can also be transformed into a large industry, said Girish Chitale, director, Chitale Group, while speaking in the LearnNXT initiative organized by Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation (MAGIC) on Thursday.

Explaining the journey of Chitale Group, he said that this small business which started from selling milk 85 years ago has now grown into a large group on the basis of quality and integrity for more than four generations. The key to success in business is to formulate the best of your product and maintain that consistency. Today, the group has developed more than 100 products that have reached several countries. The company that used to produce only 100 kg Bakarwadi per day, now produces six tonnes per day with the help of technology.

The food processing business has undergone radical changes since the enactment of the Food Safety Act, with improved food standards benefiting the market. Speaking further, he said that incubation centers like Magic help startups and new entrepreneurs to realize their potential and help grow into business.

We need to have the right risk-taking capacity for business growth, and there is a huge opportunity for that in India, he added. CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju, Magic directors Ashish Garde, Riteish Mishra, Prasad Kokil, CEO Rohit Auti and others were present on the occasion.