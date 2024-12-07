Maj Ramesh Naik passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maj Ramesh Dinanathrao Naik, the former administrative officer of M S P Mandal died of old age on Saturday.

The last rites will be performed on him at Pratapnagar Crematorium at 8 am, on December 8.

Maj Ramesh started his career as Biology faculty from Balhim College of Beed. Later, he joined Deogiri College and worked as Biology Department head, vice principal and administrative officer.

He was 87 and leaves behind a son, two daughters, a daughter-in-law, sons-in-law and extended family. He was the father-in-law of Dr Mahesh Shivankar, the retired joint director of the Directorate of Technical Education.