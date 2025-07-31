Major police reshuffle: New SDPOs, ACP posted to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major administrative reshuffle within the Maharashtra police department, five senior officers have been transferred, including key changes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The transfers were made through a government order issued on July 31, 2025, under Section 22(n) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

As part of the reshuffle:

Sunil Patil, who previously served as SDPO, Shegaon sub-division, Akola district, has been appointed as sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Paithan sub-division, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Manish Kalyankar, earlier posted as SDPO, Ahmedpur sub-division, Latur, has been transferred as assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

At the same time, the following officers have been transferred out of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Siddheshwar Bhore, SDPO, Paithan, has been posted as deputy superintendent of police (DySP), Darwha sub-division, Yavatmal district.

Dhananjay Patil, assistant commissioner of police (Traffic), has been appointed as SDPO, Junnar sub-division, Pune Rural.

Rameshwar Renge, currently serving with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, will now take charge as SDPO, Partur sub-division, Jalna district.

The reshuffle is aimed at strengthening police administration across urban, rural, and industrial zones of Marathwada, ensuring better coordination and law enforcement in key regions.