Major reshuffle in rural police

Aurangabad, May 9:

Aurangabad rural police SP Manish Kalwaniya after taking the charge recently has issued the orders of transfers of PIs of four police stations on Monday.

PI of Sillod police station Rameshwar Renge has been transferred as PI of the local crime branch. Sillegaon police station PI Ravindra Khandekar has been transferred to the traffic branch. Traffic branch PI Macchindra Survase has been posed as Sillegaon police station PI. Phulambri police station PI Ashok Mudiraj has been transferred to

Sillod police station PI. All the officers are directed to join the new positions immediately.