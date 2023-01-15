Makar Sankranti celebrated in a traditional manner

Kite flying reaches its peak in the old city ; women exchange gifts

Aurangabad, Jan 15: Kite flying was in full swing in the city to the tunes of music and DJ beats throughout the day on Makar Sankranti on Sunday. The young and old danced and also enjoyed flying kites on the terrace. Women thronged to temples and exchanged gifts with each other. Elders distributed Til-Gul and wished for good health.

The kite-flying had started from dawn in the old city. Music on DJs was being played from buildings and apartments everywhere. The cheer and claps of youths were being heard all day long. Many were also teasing each other in a friendly manner after cutting a kite of their opponent. Women also participated in kite flying in areas like Sarafa Bazaar, Kasari Bazaar, Dhavani Mohalla, Begumpura and Aurangpura. Many had their morning and evening tea, breakfast, lunch on the terrace today. Many traders closed their shops and enjoyed kite flying. Even members of various political parties enjoyed flying kites together, keeping aside the political rivalry.

Kids busy running after kites

The children were seen running across the streets to catch the kite ignoring the oncoming traffic. Many youths crashed into rickshaws, cars and two-wheelers, but were not injured severely. Such scenes were seen in Gulmandi, Aurangpura, Nageshwarwadi, Aamkhas ground and Begumpura.

Women crowd temples

On the occasion of Sankranti, women gathered at the temples in the colonies. Vaan (gift) was first offered to the diety and later exchanged with each other. A large queue of women was seen outside the Vitthal Rukhmini temple in Dhavani Mohalla. Jyotinagar, Cidco N-6 and Bajrang Chowk.