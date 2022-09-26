Make casteless society for equality & social justice

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

“Make a new society based on equality, freedom, brotherhood and social justice through becoming casteless. For this, one needs to take the thoughts of Mahatma Phule to every nook and corner of the country,” said Dr Bharat Patankar from Shramik Mukti Dal and Dr Janardhan Waghmare (noted thinker).

They were speaking at the Centenary Golden Jubilee Convention of Satyashodhak Samaj organised at Tapadia Natya Mandir on Saturday.

The convention of Satyashodhak Samaj Prathisthan began under the leadership of adv K E Haridas. Earlier, a rally was taken out from the statues of Mahatma Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule at Aurangpura this morning.

Dr Bharat Patankar said that marriage should be done as per the Satyashodhak tradition which is declining.

Dr Waghmare said that there is less possibility that the Government of farmers and labourers would come into existence in the State.

Dr Samadhan Ingle conducted the proceedings of the programme while Bharat Shirsath proposed a vote of thanks. Two symposiums were held after the inaugural ceremony. Dr Raosaheb Kasbe inaugurated the convention.