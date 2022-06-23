Make efforts to provide water every four days

Kendrekar orders municipal corporation and MJP to improve water supply in 15 days

Aurangabad, June 23:

Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar on Thursday ordered the municipal corporation and the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to improve the distribution of water from the overhead water tanks, stop water leakages and water theft within 15 days to provide water to the city for every four days.

Measures for improving the water supply have been drafted and divided into two parts. The commissioner instructed the agencies to replace the old pipes, install valves and pumps. It has been made mandatory to review the work done every 10 days. Work is underway on a new waterline for Harsul. Water supply to the prison premises and Harsul has been resumed and water supply from the N-5 overhead water tank has been stopped. Work of a new waterline to Roza Bagh, and Delhi gate has been completed. A decision will be taken within 15 days for water supply every four days, the commissioner said.

Find live wells in the city

The commissioner has also ordered to make a list of live wells from which water will be pumped to various areas. There was an old list of 314 wells available with the corporation. Kendrekar directed the administration to compile this information. He warned the officials of strict action if the work is delayed. An order was issued to file a case against the unauthorized plumbers who provide unauthorized connections to the citizens.