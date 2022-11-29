Make women's safety top priority: Nikhil Gupta

Aurangabad:

Some incidents regarding women have come to light in the city for the past few days. Therefore, police commissioner Dr Nikhil Gupta has instructed all police station in charge to act on priority on the complaints of women.

A regular crime review meeting was held at the police commissionerate on November 24. In the meeting, the commissioner has given instructions to all station heads to give top priority to the safety of women. On November 13, a rickshaw driver molested a minor girl in Sillekhana area by having obscene conversation. An incident occurred where a research student of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University set himself on fire and hug a young woman. Even small complaints about women should be taken seriously. Therefore, now everyone's attention has been drawn to what action is taken against the offenders.