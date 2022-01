Mallikarjun Fitve passes away

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

Retired teacher Mallikarjun Fitve (85), a resident of Cidco-N-4, Hanumannagar, passed away due to old age on Friday. His cremation ceremony was held at the Lingayat crematorium at Kranti Chowk. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters and extended family. He was the father-in-law of Dr Prabhakar Jirvankar and uncle of Dr Santoshkumar Ghodki.