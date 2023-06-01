Man argues with LPC on road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapai Sambhajinagar

A man heatedly argued with a lady police constable (LPC) of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police at Nagar Naka and hampered the ongoing traffic on the road on May 30. The video of the incident went viral on social media. Taking cognizance of the incident, registered a case against the miscreant.

The LPC is posted at the Pishor police station. She had come to the police headquarters for some personal work. While returning, her two-wheeler slightly dashed to a motorcycle at Nagar Naka at around 10 am. The motorcyclist was annoyed with it and he parked his motorcycle in the middle of the main road and started arguing with the LPC. The traffic was jammed due to this incident and the vehicle owners faced severe inconvenience. People tried to convince the miscreant, but he was in no mood to listen. The video of the incident went viral on social media. As the LPC refused to lodge any complaint, the Cantonment police took cognizance of the incident and based on the complaint lodged by API Pandurang Bhagile registered a case against the motorcyclist, said PI Kailash Deshmane.