Man arrested for demanding Rs 4 cr extortion from industrialist

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police arrested a man who threatened the owner of a company in Paithan MIDC area and demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore and Rs 20,000 per month separately. The company management lodged a complaint with SP Manish Kalwaniya and then the action was taken against the accused. A case has been registered with the Paithan MIDC police station. The accused has been identified as Vishnu Asaram Bodkhe (57, Saint Paul Mudhalwadi, Paithan).

According to the complaint lodged by Matrix Life Sciences Pvt Ltd company at Paithan MIDC human resources officer Azharuddin Pathan, Bodkhe came to the company on December 2022 and threatened that if the company has to be run, the company will have to pay Rs 10 lakh to him. Pathan informed about it to the senior officers but they decided not to pay any money. Hence, Bodkhe then submitted memorandums with various government departments against the company. As the company was defaming, the management gave Bodkhe Rs 1.50 lakh. However, after 15 days, Bodkhe demanded more money from Pathan, but he refused to pay any money. He then threatened Pathan that he will close the company.

On April 12, 2023, he again came to the company again, Pathan then took him to the owner of the company. Bodkhe demanded Rs 4 crore ransom from the owner along with Rs 5 lakh additional and Rs 20,000 per month. This conversation between Bodkhe with the owner has been recorded in the company’s office.

The company officers then met SP Manish Kalwaniya and told him about the incident. Kalwaniya directed the officers to register a case of extortion and arrest the accused. The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Kalwaniya by API Bhagwat Nagargoje, PSI Dilip Chaure, Rahul Mohatmal, Krishna Ugale, Milind Ghateshwar and others.

Bodkhe gave memorandum to MPCB

Bodkhe gave a memorandum to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board that the company is spreading pollution in the nearby areas due to which the farmland has become infertile. He has submitted more than 13 such memorandums to various government departments.

SP Kalwaniya said that if any person is creating trouble for industrialists without any reason, he will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against the accused. If anyone is demanding ransom, the concerned person should immediately contact the police. The rural police will take guarantee his safety.