Man arrested for selling banned e-cigarettes

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Satara police arrested a man selling banned imported e-cigarettes in a pan kiosk near Ludhiana Dhaba on Waluj - Pandharpur road on Thursday.

Police said, acting on a tip off, the police raided a pan kiosk named Ludhiyana pan centre on Waluj - Pandharpur road. During the search, 27 e-cigarettes. The cost of 18 cigarettes was Rs 900 each, five cost Rs 2,200 each and four Rs 2,000 each, all amounting to Rs 35,200 were found. The police seized the cigarettes and arrested the accused Praveen Dagdu Paithanpagare (Waluj).

The action was executed under the guidance of PI Prashant Potdar by API Vinayak Shelke, PSI Sarjerao Sanap, ASI Nandkumar Bhandare, constable Sunil Dhule, Manoj Akole, Deepak Shinde, Sunil Pawar and others. Based on the complaint lodged by constable Sunil Dhule, a case has been registered with Satara police station. PSI Sarjerao Sanap is further investigating the case.