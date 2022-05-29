Man arrested for sexually exploiting daughter

Aurangabad, May 29:

Disgracing father - daughter relation, a man sexually exploited his minor daughter for several years. The Mukundwadi police arrested the accused and registered a case againt him under Protection of Children from Sexually Offences (POCSO) Act. As the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Pundliknagar, the case has been handed over to Pundliknagar police station.

Mukundwadi police said, on May 27, a man lodged a complaint that his 17 years and two months daughter has been kidnapped by an unidentified person. Accordingly, a case of kidnapping was registered. PI Brahma Giri directed PSI Balasaheb Aher and PSI Vaishali Gulve to investigate the matter. The police team searched the girl and brought her from Beed district to Mukundwadi police station. When the girl told the police about her misery, the police were shaken. She told that her father was sexually exploiting her for the past several years. The girl was counseled and she narrated all her woes she faced in the past several years. The police immediately arrested her father and registered case against him under POCSO Act.

The case has been handed over to Pundliknagar police station while PSI Meera Chavan is further investigating the case.

It was also unveiled that the accused had kidnapped a seven years old girl in 2013. He was held guilty in this case, was unveiled in the police investigation. Now, he has been arrested for sexual exploitation of his own daughter.