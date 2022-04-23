Man arrested sexually exploiting and forcibly aborting nurse

Aurangabad, April 20:

The Jawaharnagar police on Wednesday arrested the accused Nagorao Ashokrao Pole (Vyankateshnagar) in the case of establishing sexual relations with a married nurse and then forcibly aborting her on two occasions. The accused has been remanded in the police custody till April 23.

The 30 years old complainant is married and has a son. She worked as a nurse in accused uncle’s hospital between 2015 and 2019. She met Nagorao in the hospital and were in contact through phone. They developed initmate relations. When her husband came to know about their relations, he warned both of then. She then stopped talking to the accused for one year. Still, he used to call her on the phone.