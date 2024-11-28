Man assaulted and injured over old dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three individuals brutally assaulted a fruit vendor with a stick, causing a fracture in his hand, and attempted to run him over with an auto rickshaw and a motorcycle. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning around 10 am on Aref Colony Road.

The accused have been identified as Saddam Sheikh Rahimania, Fardeen and an unidentified individual. The victim, Sachin Kundare ( Begumpura, Dhibbar Galli), is a fruit vendor. While he was riding his motorcycle, Saddam confronted him over an old dispute and verbally abused him, calling in his friend Fardeen and an unknown person. Sachin attempted to flee, but the accused ran their rickshaw into him. They then beat him severely with a stick, targeting his arms and legs. As a result, Sachin suffered a fracture in his hand. A case has been registered at the Begumpura police station.