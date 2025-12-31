Man assaulted for demanding chit fund money; case registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An incident of assault and death threats occurred in the Wadgaon Kolhati area, where two people barged into a man's house at midnight demanding chit fund money. A case has been registered against the two individuals at the MIDC Waluj police station on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by Satish Kailas Gadekar (27, Mata-Pita Housing Society) on the night of the December 18, at around 12 am, Jagdish Ingle and Anjana Anpat (Lane No. 12, Jaibhavaninagar, Mukundwadi area) knocked on his door.

As soon as he opened the door, the two rushed into the house and started assaulting Gadekar. Even when his wife Renuka came to intervene, the accused continued to hurl abuses. When the frightened Gadekar asked why they were assaulting him, they threatened him, saying, "If you ask for the chit fund (bhishi) money again, we will kill you," as stated in the complaint. A case has been registered against Jagdish Ingle and Anjana Anpat in this matter. Further investigation is on.