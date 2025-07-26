Man assaults friend over Rs 10 sachet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A petty dispute over a Rs 10 sachet, as a man assaulted his own friend, smashing his head and fracturing his finger. The incident occurred on July 20 in Ektanagar, Jatwada area.

According to police, Sanjay Johare had gone to a medical store around 10.30 pm with his sister when he ran into his acquaintance Ajay Sirsath. Ajay demanded money from Sanjay to buy a tobacco sachet. When Sanjay refused, Ajay began beating him. Another youth, Shubham Salve, who was accompanying Ajay, pushed Sanjay to the ground. The duo then assaulted him with a wooden stick, striking his head and beating him until a finger on his left hand was fractured. After receiving medical treatment, Sanjay lodged a complaint, based on which Harsul police have registered a case against Ajay and Shubham.