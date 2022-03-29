Man attacked for sending msgs to housewife

Aurangabad, March 29:

An angry husband attacked a man at Karnapura Ground on the night of March 26 for sending messages and calling to former’s wife.

According to details, Anil Umre and Amol Ramesh Reddy live in the same colony. Amol continued sending messages and calling Anil’s wife despite the frequent warning.

Angry over this, Anil and Amol quarrelled with each other. Anil attacked Amol with a knife. Injured Reddy was rushed to a hospital. His condition is stated to be out of danger.

On the basis of the statement given by Reddy, Cantonment Police Registered a case of an attempt to murder. The attacker was arrested. Assistant police inspector Manisha Hiwrale is on the case.