Man attacked with knife

Aurangabad, Feb 10:

Omelet kiosk owners attacked a man with a knife at Cidco Bus Stand on February 9 over a money dispute. Estate agent Jeevan Yeduba Bhalerao (35, Brijwadi, Chikalthana) is injured in the attack.

Sachin and Nitin Sankpal are brothers and run an Omelet kiosk in Cidco Bus Stand area. On Wednesday, Bhalerao went to their kiosk for eating Omlet. Sankpal brothers asked him for the money he owed to them. They quarreled over the money dispute and Sachin and Nitin attacked him with a knife. A case in this regard has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station.