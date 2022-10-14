Man attacking hotel manager arrested

Aurangabad

A hotel manager was attacked with axe and knife in Waluj MIDC area on Thursday evening. Waluj MIDC police arrested the attacker Babasaheb Vaidya (Kasada) and he has been remanded in the police custody for three days on Friday.

Police said, Atul Chak runs a hotel named UP Dhaba at Jogeshwari Shivar in Waluj MIDC area. In this hotel, Bipinkumar Moiebbat Singh (21, Uttar Pradesh) works as manager.

On Thursday afternoon, Vaidya went to the hotel in an inebriated condition and abused the employees of the hotel. The manager and the employees then took him out of the hotel. In evening, he again came to the hotel and demanded money to the manager. When he refused, the attacked him with an axe and knife. As Bipinkumar saved himself from the attack, he sustained only minor injuries on left hand. When he tried to run away, Vaidya chased him and tried to attack him with a knife on head. Injured Bipin was immediately rushed to the hospital. SI Sachin Pogate is further investigating the case.