Man attacks policemen in police station

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

A man attacked policemen with cutter at Mukundwadi police station on Thursday demanding them to find his missing wife and children. The accused has been identified as Pralhad Kisan Bhandare (28, Mukundwadi). He was produced before the court and has been remanded in the judicial remand for 14 days.

Bhandare had lodged a complaint with the Mukundwadi police station eight days back that his wife and two children are missing.

The police searched and contacted his wife and she told the police that is living separately from her husband due to his frequent torture.

However, Bhandare on Thursday went to the police station and alleged the police that they are not finding his wife and children. In the fit of rage, he attacked the constable Kailas Chavan and home guard Wahule with a cutter. He also threatened the other policemen present to kill them. The police then nabbed him. A case of creating hindered in the government work has been registered against him. He has been remanded in the judicial custody for 14 days in Harsul prison.