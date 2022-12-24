Man beaten up with stick

Aurangabad

The employees of a petrol pump severely beat a man with a wooden stick at Sutgirni Chowk on December 23.

Police said, Shaikh Javed Shaikh Hussain (32, Garkheda) had gone to Balaji Petrol Pump in the Sutgirni area on Saturday afternoon. The delivery boy spurt some petrol out of the fuel tank and Javed questioned him about it. The boy was annoyed with it and he and one more person beat Javed with a wooden stick. A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station while PSI Gorakh Chavan is further investigating the case.