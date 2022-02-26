Man beats guard for delay in opening gate

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

A man severely beat the security guard of a housing society as he was delayed in opening the gate of the society building on Wednesday night. When the other members of the society intervened, he also abused them.

Dhondiram Maroti Dutal (55, Ektanagar, near Balapur, Beed By-pass Road) works in Nabhraj Housing Society in Chikalthana area as a secutiry guard.

A resident of the society, Krishna Reddy came to the society on Wednesday at around 11.30 pm. However, Dutal was delayed in opening the gate. Reddy severely beat him with stick, blows and kicks. The other residents tried to convince Reddy, but he abused and threatened them.A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station.