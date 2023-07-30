Man beats wife for refusing to go to party

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man severely beat his wife as she refused him to go out for a birthday party and instead purchase books for children. The incident occurred in the Pisadevi area on July 26. A case has been registered against the accused Syed Javed Shah Abed Shah with Cidco police station.

On July 26, Javed told his wife that they will go out to celebrate his birthday. However, she refused to spoil money at parties and instead purchase school books for their children. Javed got angry over it and severely beat her with a stick. A case was registered on July 29 in this regard.