Man beats wife suspecting character

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police has registered a case against a drunkard husband on charge of hitting his wife in the head suspecting her fidelity at Wadgaon on Thursday afternoon.

Neeta Salve stays with her family in Wadgaon and her parents also stay in the neighbourhood. On January 18 (Thursday) afternoon, her husband Kakasaheb while consuming liquor started abusing his father-in-law Janardhan Khare, who was also present in the house. Neeta and her mother Babita tried their best to prevent him from misbehaving with father-in-law. However, raising suspicion on her character, Kakasaheb questioned Neeta why she goes to work in a company. Later, he abused and beat her. He also picked up a piece of bricks lying in the house and hit in Neeta’s head with it. She sustained severe head injury. When Janardhan tried to intervene in the scuffle between husband and wife, Kakasaheb also beat him. The former sustained injury in his head and leg. Acting upon the complaint made by Neeta Salve, the police booked her husband and further investigation is on.