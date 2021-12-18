Man booked in Karodi Shivar murder case

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

An old woman sustaining severe head injuries was found dead in a pool of blood under the suspicious condition at Karodi Shivar on Thursday. A case has been registered in Daulatabad police station against the suspect Sachin Manchak Narode (25, Karodi Shivar) based on the complaint lodged by the deceased's daughter on Friday.

The deceased Bardabai Govind Narvade had gone from Aurangabad to Karodi, a few days back to perform rituals on the first death anniversary of her son. She was found dead under the suspicious condition on Thursday.

Her daughter Anusaya Sonawane (Paithan Gate, Aurangabad) expressed suspicion on Sachin Narode. She mentioned in the complaint, an iron cot of Bardabai was stolen five days back. Later, Bardabai found the ropes of the cot in front of a house. She had a dispute with Sachin over the stolen cot. He, in a fit of rage, killed Bardabai, her daughter mentioned in the complaint.

PI Rajashree Aade is further investigating the case. In the postmortem report, the reasons for death mentioned were strangulation and head injuries. Sniffer dog sniffed till Sachin Narode’s house from the murder spot. The suspect was missing since the incident and hence the police had a strong ground of suspicion on Sachin Narode.