Man cheated for Rs 32 L on pretext of part-time jobs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A young man was cheated for Rs 32 lakhs by luring him into an online part-time job of reviews of hotels, resorts and motels. Significantly, the police registered a case almost nine months after the submission of a complaint to the cyber police.

Shaikh Azimullah Shaikh Karimmullah (28, Kiradpura) was looking for a job for the past few months. In November 2023, he received a call from an unknown number.

Cybercriminals lure people into pay money on the basis of ratings through part-time job works of reviewing hotels, resorts, and motels.

Azimullah was added t the social media Telegram group and crooks made him complete the tasks.

On completion of the given tasks, it showed a profit of Rs 1300 on his online ID. When he received that money, he believed in crooks. After that, the accused started giving him various tasks continuously. By adding him to other Telegram groups, the accused further won his trust.

Lured into

One link was showing a profit of Rs 20,000. When Azimullah tried to withdraw the money, the accused told him that all the money was frozen due to a mistake by other members. The accused asked the complainant to pay Rs 29,000 more to get the earlier amount back. Later, the accused cheated and collected Rs 32 lakh rupees in a month by giving various reasons to withdraw and earn money. Azimullah not only paid his own money but also sent the money from relatives' credit cards.

Case against unknown caller

Azimullah lodged a complaint with the cyber police in December. However, after nine months, no investigation was conducted. The application was sent to the Jinsi police in June. Then in August, a case was registered against the unknown mobile phone caller.