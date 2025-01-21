Man cheated for Rs 8.5 L on pretext helping to get TC job

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three people took Rs 8.5 lakh from Shyam Vinayak Deokar (35, Garkheda) by promising him a ticket collector (TC) job in the railway department.

For this job, Shyam mortgaged his land and sold his wife's jewellery. In return, however, the accused cheated him by handing over a fake appointment letter.

The accused have been identified as Vilas Kaduba Kharat, Appasaheb Pandurang Neel and Kakasaheb Aling. A case was registered against them at Cidco police station. Shyam and Vilas were working as security guards in a private company. Vilas was laid off in July 2022.

In March 2023, Vilas lured him them to help in getting a job as TC at the Railway for Rs 12 lakhs. He also informed the complainant that he was taking the help of an officer.

Vilas introduced him to a person named Appasaheb Neel in the TV Center area on March 29. As per the instructions of Vilas, the complainant trusted him and paid Rs 2.90 lakh to him. Shyam quit his job as a security guard and believing that he would get a government job.

Vilas contacted Shyam and invited him to meet him near the cricket ground in N-2 on June 7, 2023. During that meeting, Kakasaheb, who was with Vilas, handed Shyam an offer letter from TC in a sealed envelope. Shyam, who was happy, went to the village to collect money and sent the remaining amount to Kakasaheb and Neel's account.

Exact signatures, stamps of officers

The envelope given to Shyam by the accused contained a three-page joining letter with the Indian Railways logo, two blank forms to be filled in front of the railway officials. It had stamps of Assistant Personnel Officer Class-1, Northern Railway Division and officers' signatures. Shyam was asked to go directly to the Pune Railway Station on July 25 and join the railway.

Jewellry sold, land mortgaged

Shyam took Rs 6 lakhs by mortgaging 3.10 acres land to pay the accused. He took out Rs 1.70 lakhs from fixed depoists and sold wife's jewellry to pay the accused. Shyam went to Pune Railway Station on July 25, with his friend. When he found out that there existed no such place, he realized that he had been duped. The Economic Offences Wing of the city arrested Vilas in this case.