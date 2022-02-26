Man climbs tower with mic; alleges MLA

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

A man climbed a tower in the Collector Office area with a mic and loudspeaker on Saturday at around 9.30 am and alleged BJP MLA Atul Save of duping of his property worth crores of rupees.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and managed to bring him down the tower after strenuous efforts. He had earlier made such allegations against Save, the sources said.

According to the details, Sambhajiraje Bhosale (42, Garkheda area) is making allegations for the past few days that MLA Atul Save has grabbed his property amounting to crores of rupees. On Saturday, he climbed the tower and started shouting on the mic against MLA Save, alleging of duping his property.

DCP Ujwalla Vankar, ACP Ashok Thorat, City Chowk police station PI Ashok Giri and others rushed to the spot and tried to convince him. After streneous efforts, they managed him to bring down. The police then took him to the police station.