Man commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man committed suicide by hanging himself. The incident came to the fore at Harsul on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Krushna Sampat Gadekar (41, Virsavli village in Phulambri tehsil).

Krishna was living in the Harsul area for the past 20 years and worked as a cook. His wife and children separated from him for the past few years and he was living alone. He hanged himself on Tuesday night. The neighbours noticed it the next morning. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared him dead. A case of accidental death has been registered with Harsul police station while ASI Shakeel Shaqeel Shaikh is further investigating the case.