Man commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Jaibhimnagar after participating in Dr Ambedkar Jayanti celebration on April 14 night. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Shinde (38).

Sanjay was a habitual drunkard. On April 14, he participated in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar jayanti in the evening. Later, he come home and hanged himself. The reason for suicide was not known. A case has been registered with Begumpura police station.